Maia Reficco Sets Broadway Debut as Hadestown's Next Eurydice

Maia Reficco, best known for her role as Noa Olivar in the HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, will make her Broadway debut as Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. Reficco begins performances July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Isa Briones, who currently performs the role of Eurydice, will play her final show on June 30. June 30 will also be the final performance date for Jon Jon Briones (Isa's father) and Ani DiFranco.

Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa Reich and Tanner Ray Wilson.

“I am so elated to be joining the cast of Hadestown!” said Reficco in a statement. “Growing up in Argentina as the daughter of a musical theater director, my passion for theater was ignited at a young age. I would listen to any score and try to see any show I could. I first saw Hadestown in 2019 with the original cast and instantly fell in love with the production. It was awe-inspiring how the company brought the story to life, and Eva Noblezada, she literally made Eurydice a dream role for me. I am overwhelmed and honored that now this dream is coming true. I cannot wait to be a part of a show that left such an impression on me and hope we can continue to do the same for others.”

Hadestown is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the show features a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin.

In addition to her role on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Reficco will be seen in One Fast Move, an upcoming action-adventure film for Amazon Prime Video. She also starred alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the 2022 Netflix dark comedy Do Revenge, and recently wrapped production on A Cuban Girl’s Guide To Tea And Tomorrow, a new film based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Taylor Namey. Her stage credits include Broadway Center Stage's Next To Normal at the Kennedy Center and the Encores! Production of Evita at New York City Center, in which she played Young Eva opposite one of Broadway's past Eurydices, Solea Pfeiffer.