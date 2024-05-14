 Skip to main content
Tony Nominee Kevin Del Aguila Takes Over Mushnik's Flower Shop Tonight

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • May 14, 2024
Kevin Del Aguila
(Photo c/o Disney Theatricals)

Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila is taking over the role of Mr. Mushnik in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre on May 14. Del Aguila succeeds Stephen DeRosa in the role.

Del Aguila received a Tony nomination for his performance in Some Like It Hot. Other Broadway credits include Frozen, Rocky and Peter and the Starcatcher. He joins a cast that currently comprises Corbin Bleu as Seymour, Jinkx Monsoon as Audrey, James Carpinello as Orin Scrivello, Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal and Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon. As previously reportedAndrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland take over the roles of Seymour and Audrey on May 28.

Now in its fifth year off-Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors  features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs. 

