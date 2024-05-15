Death Becomes Her, Starring Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber, Is Coming to Broadway

Death Becomes Her, a new musical starring Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Wicked), Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Company), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company) and Grammy Award-winning former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams (Once On This Island), is coming to Broadway. The production will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, with an official opening set for November 21.

With an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison and a book by Marco Pennette, the musical is adapted from the 1992 horror-comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis that starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the show, currently in preview performances at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, where it is scheduled to run through June 2.

Madeline Ashton (Hilty) is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp (Simard) is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé Ernest Menville (Sieber) away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn (Williams), a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored and a grudge to last eternity.

The creative team features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, illusions by Rob Lake, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Thomas Schall, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis and music direction by Ben Cohn.

The ensemble of the pre-Broadway Chicago mounting includes Marija Abney, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Diana Vaden, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Ericka Hunter Yang and Warren Yang. Beau Harmon, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck and Zach Williams serve as swings.