Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams Join the Pre-Broadway Cast of Death Becomes Her

Two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber and former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams have joined the cast of Death Becomes Her. The musical—adapted from the 1992 horror-comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis—will have its world premiere at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, running from April 30 through June 2.

Sieber, who plays the Bruce Willis role Ernest Menville, earned Tony nominations for his roles in Spamalot and Shrek the Musical. Williams, who plays the mysterious Viola van Horn, is a Grammy winner for her work with Destiny's Child and has performed on Broadway in Once on This Island, Aida and Chicago. They join previously announced cast members Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty as Madeline Ashton (the Meryl Streep role) and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Helen Sharp (the Goldie Hawn role). Hilty, Simard and Sieber took part in an industry reading of the show in 2023, with former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger reading the role of Viola van Horn.

The ensemble for the Chicago mounting will include Marija Abney, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Diana Vaden, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Ericka Hunter Yang and Warren Yang. Beau Harmon, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck and Zach Williams will serve as swings.

The new musical features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison and a book by Marco Pennette. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs. The creative team also includes music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by Doug Besterman, dance and incidental music arrangements by Sam Davis, music direction by Ben Cohn, set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Peter Hylenski, illusions by Rob Lake, hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe, makeup by Joe Dulude II, fights by Thomas Schall and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies, until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.