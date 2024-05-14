Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 4: Blood, Spit and Sardi's

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an inside look at the show with her vlog Call Me Cherry.

In the fourth episode, Emma asks members of the cast and crew about their favorite feel-good movies, death-row meals and favorite onstage/offstage moments—with Brody Grant reflecting on the deep pleasures of hocking and hurling a loogie at Kevin William Paul. Emma also gives a tour of her dressing room, visits Sardi's, samples some of the stage blood used in the show and checks out the synthetic rubber that covers the surface of the Jacobs Theatre stage.

Episodes of Call Me Cherry premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.