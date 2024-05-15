Rachel Webb, Original Juliet Understudy in Broadway's & Juliet, Will Lead National Tour

Rachel Webb, who made her Broadway debut covering the title role in & Juliet, will lead the North American tour of the show. Webb performed the role of Juliet 148 times while covering for Tony nominee Lorna Courtney (recently replaced by Maya Boyd).

The musical will launch its North American tour in September at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre. Following its launch in Baltimore, the tour will go on to visit more than 30 cities in its first year including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, Dallas, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All tour stops can be found on the show's official website. Additional casting is to be announced.

& Juliet has been performed on four continents. It premiered at the Manchester Opera House in England in 2019 before transferring to London’s West End. In 2022, it had its North American premiere in Toronto, followed by its Broadway opening. In 2023, a production opened in Melbourne, Australia. A UK tour and a production in Germany will be launched later this year.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.