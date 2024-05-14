What Light Through Yonder Window Breaks? Maya Boyd Takes Over Title Role of & Juliet Tonight

Maya Boyd takes over the title role in Broadway's & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 14. Boyd replaces the production's original Tony-nominated star Lorna Courtney, who played her final performance on May 12.

Boyd was also present on stage for Courtney's final curtain call. "I wanna pass the mic to you, Maya," said Courtney.

Boyd made her Broadway debut in the revival of Merrily We Roll Along while completing her senior year at the University of Michigan. She joins a cast that includes Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, David Bedella as Lance, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. Austin Scott will return to the role of Shakespeare on June 18 after a scheduled leave of absence.

Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb round out the ensemble.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.