Life and Trust, From Sleep No More Producers Emursive, Is Coming in June

Life and Trust, the latest immersive-theater project from Sleep No More producers Emursive, is coming to New York’s Financial District in June. Performances begin on June 17; the given location is Conwell Tower, bounded by Exchange Place, William Street, Beaver Street and Hanover Street.

Details are scarce, but there are some clues on the event website:

“You stand at the threshold of your future, ready to forge your path… and we’re here to help. At Life and Trust, we stand by our clients in times of great promise and peril. Our sworn oath is to be there for you always, because your aspirations are our inspiration.”

The 'Our Story' section has more:

“Life and Trust is a historic bank that has bankrolled New York’s greatest innovations for centuries. Located in the beating heart of New York’s Financial District, Life and Trust guards the secrets of the rich and powerful within its walls. For those who wish to pull back the curtain on American ambition, Life and Trust offers a rare opportunity to discover the value—and the cost—of cherished dreams and desires. If you long to know your worth— and better yet, to earn it— enter Life and Trust’s timeless vaults to seek the secrets of the soul.”

Vulture recently conducted an investigation into a mysterious new coffeeshop on the site, where caffeine enthusiasts can enjoy art deco furnishings, a vast mural in the style of Diego Rivera and an espresso blend called Sleep No More. (The article suggests a connection to Goethe's Faust as well as the involvement of The Outsiders' Tony-nominated choreographer duo the Kupermans and KPOP director Teddy Bergman.)

Conwell Tower is actually the 59-story granite-and-limestone-sheathed City-Bank Farmers Trust Company Building at 20 Exchange Place, designed by the architectural firm of Cross & Cross and built in 1930-31. Today the building is largely residential.

More will be revealed in time.

Sleep No More has extended its run numerous times since announcing its closing in 2023. It is currently selling tickets through June 23.