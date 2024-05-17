Broadway Revival of Home, Directed by Kenny Leon, Begins Performances Tonight

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway revival of Home, directed by Kenny Leon, begins performances at the Todd Haimes Theatre on May 17. The play, by Tony-nominated playwright Samm-Art Williams—who passed away this week at the age of 78—was originally staged by the legendary Negro Ensemble Company in 1979.

Home features Tory Kittles as Cephus Miles, Brittany Inge as Woman One / Pattie Mae Wells and Stori Ayers as Woman Two.

Cephus Miles has the whole world in his callused hands—until his sweetheart Pattie Mae goes off to college and marries another man. Originally staged by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1979, Home is described as a muscular and melodic coming-of-age story that gives voice to the unbreakable spirit of all Americans who have been searching for a place to belong.

The production features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes and sound design by Justin Ellington.

The official opening of Home is set for June 5; the limited engagement will conclude July 21.