Samm-Art Williams, Tony-Nominated Playwright of Home, Has Died at 78

Samm-Art Williams—Tony-nominated writer of the play Home, which begins preview performances of its first-ever Broadway revival on Friday, May 17 at Roundabout Theatre Company's Todd Haimes Theatre—died on May 13 in Burgaw, NC. The news was confirmed by representatives of Roundabout Theatre Company. No cause of death has been reported. He was 78.

Samm-Art Williams

(Photo c/o Polk & Co.)

Williams' family shared the following statement: "The family of multi-award-winning playwright, actor, director and executive producer of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Samm-Art Williams passed away peacefully, 6:30 this morning, May 13, 2024. He was 78 years old. His Tony-nominated play, Home, directed by Douglas Turner Ward and produced on Broadway by the renowned Negro Ensemble Company in 1980, will return to Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre, June 5th, 2024 under the direction of Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Mr. Williams’ contributions to American theater and television will live on but he will be greatly missed."

Williams was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 20, 1946 to Samuel and Valdosia Williams, née James. In addition to Home, his stage works include Welcome To Black River, Friends, and other plays produced in New York, Los Angeles and other cities across the country. Home received a 1980 Tony nomination for Best Play, as well as the Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk nomination, the NAACP Image Award and the North Carolina Governor's Award.

For his television writing, Williams earned two Emmy nominations—one for co-writing the 1985 TV special Motown Returns to the Apollo and one for his contributions as story editor for the CBS comedy-drama series Frank's Place. For the screen, Williams also co-wrote the TV film Solomon Northup's Odyssey, the "John Henry" episode of Shelley Duvall's Tall Tales and Legends, an episode of Cagney and Lacey, among other credits on TV specials and series. As an actor, his credits include Blood Simple, Huckleberry Finn and more feature films and TV shows. As noted by his family, highlights of Williams' TV career also include serving as executive producer of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Michele Shay, Charles Brown and L. Scott Caldwell in the 1980 Broadway production of Home (Photo: Martha Swope/NYPL)

“This was a man whose contributions to American culture, language and storytelling spanned mediums and generations," said Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company, in a tribute on social media. "Samm-Art Wlliams’s artistry accomplished what the best creativity can do: opening our eyes, nourishing our minds and fueling our empathy. His name should be included among the greats—as a writer, as a Black talent, and as an American creator. We mourn our loss and celebrate the privilege we have in keeping his work alive.”

Tory Kittles, who leads the Broadway revival of Home as the protagonist Cephus Miles, described Williams' play as a "timeless" work at a recent press event. "We're doing Shakespeare over and over again, not because we can't do other things, but because it's so great. So to put Samm-Art Williams now in that space of reviving this beautiful piece of art that he made over 40 years ago, and to bring it back to the people, I think it's a beautiful thing."

Williams is survived by five cousins including Carol Brown.