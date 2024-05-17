 Skip to main content
Mary Jane, Starring Rachel McAdams, Sets Final Broadway Extension

News
by Darryn King • May 17, 2024
Rachel McAdams and Susan Pourfar in "Mary Jane"
(Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Mary Jane, starring Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams in a Tony-nominated Broadway debut, has extended its run, for the second and final time, by two more weeks. The show, which had its official opening on April 23, will now conclude its run at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on June 30.

The affecting play is the story of a single mother who faces an impossible family situation with unflagging optimism and humor while drawing on the wisdom of the women around her. McAdams is joined on stage by April Matthis, Susan Pourfar, Lily Santiago and Brenda Wehle. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, who also adapted this season’s An Enemy of the People.

In addition to McAdams's Best Actress nod, the production has earned Tony nominations for Best Revival of a Play, Best Sound Design for Leah Gelp and Best Direction for Anne Kauffman.

