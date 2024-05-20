New Mystic Pizza Musical Will Embark on National Tour in 2025

The new musical Mystic Pizza, adapted from the 1988 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, will embark on a national tour in January 2025. The tour will officially open at the Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach, FL, with announced visits in Tampa, St. Paul and West Palm Beach, as well as the previously announced four-week run at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. The production played at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in January, following a world premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse in fall 2021.

Adapted by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage), Mystic Pizza is set to hit songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s recorded by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Huey Lewis and the News, Debbie Gibson and Bryan Adams, including “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The story centers on three working-class waitresses in a small-town pizza joint.

The show features arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean, choreography by Connor Gallagher, music direction by Kristin Stowell and direction by Casey Hushion. The design team includes set and properties by Nate Bertone, lighting by Ryan J. O'Gara and costumes by Jennifer Caprio.

Casting and additional tour stops are to be announced.