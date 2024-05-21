Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 5: Pre-Show Rituals and Hot Takes

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the fifth episode, Emma asks members of the cast about their pre-show rituals (be careful in the Jacobs Theatre dungeon, Brent Comer), feasts on a sandwich between shows, tours the behind-the-scenes physical therapy room and collects Wicked: Part One trailer reactions. Emma's besties also offer their hot takes on the show.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.