 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 5: Pre-Show Rituals and Hot Takes

Call Me Cherry
by Darryn King • May 21, 2024
Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the fifth episode, Emma asks members of the cast about their pre-show rituals (be careful in the Jacobs Theatre dungeon, Brent Comer), feasts on a sandwich between shows, tours the behind-the-scenes physical therapy room and collects Wicked: Part One trailer reactions. Emma's besties also offer their hot takes on the show.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Star Files

Dan Berry

Brent Comer

Brody Grant

Sky Lakota-Lynch

Kevin William Paul

Emma Pittman
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
  3. American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani to Play Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise National Tour
Back to Top