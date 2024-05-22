Romeo + Juliet, Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, Sets Dates, Venue and Design Team

The upcoming Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, has set its dates, venue and design team. The Sam Gold-directed production will begin performances on September 26 with an official opening set for October 24 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement.

The production will feature scenic design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Cody Spencer and production stage management by Rachel Bauder.

As previously reported, the production will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

"The youth are f**ked," reads the intrepid production description. "Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."