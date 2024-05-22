Lilli Cooper Joins Encores! Titanic Alongside Father Chuck Cooper and Brother Eddie Cooper

Tony nominee Lilli Cooper has climbed aboard the Encores! presentation of the musical Titanic, joining her Tony-winning father Chuck Cooper and brother Eddie Cooper. Her previous Encores! performances include Nancy in Lionel Bart’s Oliver (2023) and Lottie in Mack & Mabel (2020). For Titanic she will step into the role of Kate Murphey, replacing Shereen Ahmed. Performances run at New York City Center from June 11 through 23.

Additionally, Ari Notartomaso (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) will make their Encores! debut as Bellboy, replacing Jo Lampert.

The complete cast for the Encores! Titanic features Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Lilli Cooper (Kate Murphey), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Jose Llana (Thomas Andrews), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Ari Notartomaso (Bellboy), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan) and Chip Zien (Isador Straus).

Rounding out the ensemble are Colin Anderson, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Contreras, Ali Ewoldt, Leslie Donna Flesner, Evan Harrington, Leah Horowitz, Amy Justman, Michael Maliakel, Timothy McDevitt, Grace Morgan, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, Matthew Scott, and Daniel Torres.

Titanic, a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic, opened on Broadway in 1997, going on to win five Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production will be directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford and Rob Berman leading the Encores! Orchestra as guest music director. The production will conclude the Encores! 30th anniversary season which also included the Broadway-bound Once Upon a Mattress and Jelly’s Last Jam.