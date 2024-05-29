The Outsiders Is Set to Rumble Across North America in Fall 2025

The Outsiders, the Tony-nominated musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, will embark on a national tour. The tour will kick off in Tulsa—where the story is set—at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in fall 2025. Further locations and more details are to be announced.

Currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, the musical has received 12 Tony nominations, including for Best Musical and acting noms for Brody Grant and Sky Lakota-Lynch. It follows troubled adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

Dayna Taymor directs the production, with a book co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, while the score is by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The show features scenic design by AMP and Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Tony nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer and projection design by Hana Kim. The show transferred to Broadway from La Jolla Playhouse where it made its world premiere in spring 2023.