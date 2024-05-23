New York Theatre Workshop's 2024–25 Season to Feature Colman Domingo's Nat 'King' Cole Musical, Starring Dulé Hill

New York Theatre Workshop’s 2024–25 season will include a Nat “King” Cole musical co-written by Tony and Academy Award winner Colman Domingo.

Premiering in spring 2025, and featuring such hit songs as “Nature Boy” and “Unforgettable,” Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole will star Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill as Nat “King” Cole himself and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Sammy Davis Jr. On the night of the final broadcast of the groundbreaking NBC variety show, The Nat “King” Cole Show, Nat must decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight, or, as his friend Sammy Davis Jr. urges, “go out with a bang.”

Co-written by Domingo and NYTW artistic director Patricia McGregor, who also directs, Lights Out is described as an electrifying exploration of the soul of an American icon who fought to break through America’s color barrier. The musical had its world premiere at People's Light, Malvern, PA in 2017 and played the Geffen Playhouse in 2019. As previously reported, Domingo is set to portray Nat “King” Cole in an upcoming movie musical; Domingo co-wrote the screenplay and will also direct in his feature directorial debut.

The 2024–25 season also features We Live in Cairo, a new musical inspired by the events of the Arab Spring, with book, music and lyrics by Daniel and Patrick Lazour (Night Side Songs) and directed by Obie Award winner Taibi Magar (The Half-God of Rainfall). Winter 2025 will see the premiere of A Knock on the Roof, written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, a play about obsession, survival and everyday life in Gaza. What the Constitution Means to Me director Oliver Butler directs.

A fourth production is to be announced. More information on the season is available on the NYTW website.