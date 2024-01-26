Oscar and Tony Nominee Colman Domingo to Play Nat King Cole and Michael Jackson’s Father

Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo will play singer Nat King Cole in a new movie musical. Domingo co-wrote the screenplay and will also helm, in his feature film directing debut. Separately, Domingo is also set to play Joe Jackson, father of Michael, in Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson movie musical biopic written by John Lodge. (Michael is not connected to the Broadway musical MJ.)

“I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years, Domingo said about the Nat King Cole project on the Variety awards circuit podcast. "It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.” On the same podcast, Domingo also talked about Michael: “It’s exciting to do it with Jaafar. Jermaine Jackson’s son is playing Michael, and he is breathtaking.”

Domingo is nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Rustin, playing the title role of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. His diverse Broadway resume includes writing the book for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, co-producing Fat Ham and a Tony Award-nominated performance in The Scottsboro Boys, as well as a brief run in Chicago. On film, he had supporting roles in Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Cole was a smooth-voiced singer, pianist and small-group leader during the swing era and into the 50s. He is best known as the singer of such classics of the American songbook as “The Christmas Song,” “Mona Lisa,” “Unforgettable” and (familiar to Moulin Rouge! fans) “Nature Boy.”