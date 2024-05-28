 Skip to main content
Call Me Cherry with The Outsiders’ Emma Pittman, Episode 6: I’ve Seen Fire and I’ve Seen Rain

Call Me Cherry
by Darryn King • May 28, 2024
Emma Pittman

In the new Broadway musical The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Emma Pittman plays Cherry Valance, the sensitive, red-headed cheerleader in a world of battle-ready boys. Now, she’s giving fans an insiders' look at The Outsiders.

In the sixth episode, Emma enjoys a Rumble cocktail (contains no actual dirty water) and attends a cast album listening party. The show’s assistant electrician and SFX operator Sebastian Moon also takes fans through the fascinating process of spectacularly and safely bringing fire and rain to the Broadway stage.

Episodes of Call Me Cherry premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

