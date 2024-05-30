Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon Present 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award to CJay Philip

CJay Philip, the founder and creative director of Dance & Bmore theater programs in Baltimore, MD, is the winner of the American Theatre Wing's 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

The award, co-founded by the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway League and Carnegie Mellon University, recognizes a K-12 theater educator in the U.S. who has had an exemplary impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession. The award will be presented to Philip at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 16. Philip will also receive $10,000 for Dance & Bmore's theater program, while her students will receive a visiting Master Class taught by CMU Drama professors.

“We are thrilled to honor CJay Philip with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. Her unwavering dedication to providing her students with a safe space to foster their knowledge of theater and build their confidence, while actively creating inclusive and accessible roles and programs, has instilled a passion and respect for the performing arts in the generations to come,” said Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a joint statement.

Established by Philip in 2010, the Dance & Bmore performing arts program aims to create meaningful human connections through movement, music and theater. Dance & Bmore partners with organizations serving a diverse range of youth to ensure that young adults have equal access to theater education.

A panel of theater experts from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and Carnegie Mellon University selected Philip from a nationwide call for entries.

“Theater is made in many ways, by many people,” Philip said. “That’s why we focus on helping young people learn about the many different aspects of working in the theater. Exposure to the theater and theater arts improves everyone’s quality of life.”