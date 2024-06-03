 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Embark on a Christmas Tour

News
by Darryn King • Jun 3, 2024
Leslie Odom Jr.
(Photo: Tony Duran)

Tony winner and current Tony nominee Leslie Odom Jr. will embark on a Christmas tour. The tour will kick off in San Francisco, CA on November 29 and run through December 12 with a concert in Nashville, TN.

In an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Odom said, “We’ll be all over this holiday season with holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and some surprises! Bring the whole family. Planning a very special evening for you all.”

A past Tony winner for Hamilton, Odom is currently nominated for a Tony for his performance in the title role of Purlie Victorious. He is also an Academy Award nominee for his performance in One Night in Miami. Since his debut as a recording artist in 2014, he has released two jazzy Christmas albums: Simply Christmas and The Christmas Album, featuring renditions of such holiday standards as Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” “The First Noel,” the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas Darling” and George Michael’s “Last Christmas.” Hist most recent album was 2023's When a Crooner Dies.

Star Files

Leslie Odom Jr.

Articles Trending Now

  1. Gypsy, Starring Audra McDonald as Momma Rose, to Reopen Broadway's Majestic Theatre
  2. Time-Traveling with Lempicka’s Eden Espinosa, an Important Message from The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase and More on The Broadway Show
  3. The Outsiders Is Set to Rumble Across North America in Fall 2025
Back to Top