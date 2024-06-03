Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Embark on a Christmas Tour

Tony winner and current Tony nominee Leslie Odom Jr. will embark on a Christmas tour. The tour will kick off in San Francisco, CA on November 29 and run through December 12 with a concert in Nashville, TN.

In an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Odom said, “We’ll be all over this holiday season with holiday classics, seasonal favorites, and some surprises! Bring the whole family. Planning a very special evening for you all.”

A past Tony winner for Hamilton, Odom is currently nominated for a Tony for his performance in the title role of Purlie Victorious. He is also an Academy Award nominee for his performance in One Night in Miami. Since his debut as a recording artist in 2014, he has released two jazzy Christmas albums: Simply Christmas and The Christmas Album, featuring renditions of such holiday standards as Schubert’s “Ave Maria,” “The First Noel,” the Carpenters’ “Merry Christmas Darling” and George Michael’s “Last Christmas.” Hist most recent album was 2023's When a Crooner Dies.