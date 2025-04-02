George Clooney and the Creators of Good Night, and Good Luck Take Center Stage on The Broadway Show

It's another starry week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, with red-carpet openings filling out the theatrical calendar and Hollywood A-listers treading the boards. See what's in store in the latest episode.

Good Night, and Good Luck star George Clooney, along with his co-writer Grant Heslov and director David Cromer, sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at Gallaghers Steakhouse to talk about turning the popular film into a Broadway play.

Joy Woods, now performing the iconic role of Louise in George C. Wolfe's revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, joined host Fadal at the Skylark to talk about bringing a classic back to the stage.

Sarah Snook celebrated the Broadway opening of The Picture of Dorian Gray, Kip Williams' solo adaptation of the Oscar Wilde thriller. Hear from Snook on the red carpet.

Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck are the latest Sally Bowles and Emcee of Broadway's Cabaret. Listen to the show's new stars talk about jumping into the deep end of the Kit Kat Club.

Hit another red carpet for the star-studded opening of Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr and more.

Meet the stars of Real Women Have Curves, a new Broadway musical opening April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Get a sneak peek at Dead Outlaw, a "wild" and "weird" musical about outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy, beginning performances April 12 at the Longacre Theatre.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 2 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.