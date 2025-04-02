 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

George Clooney and the Creators of Good Night, and Good Luck Take Center Stage on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 2, 2025
Paul Wontorek and George Clooney
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's another starry week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadalwith red-carpet openings filling out the theatrical calendar and Hollywood A-listers treading the boards. See what's in store in the latest episode. 

Good Night, and Good Luck star George Clooney, along with his co-writer Grant Heslov and director David Cromer, sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at Gallaghers Steakhouse to talk about turning the popular film into a Broadway play. 

Joy Woods, now performing the iconic role of Louise in George C. Wolfe's revival of Gypsy opposite Audra McDonald, joined host Fadal at the Skylark to talk about bringing a classic back to the stage. 

Sarah Snook celebrated the Broadway opening of The Picture of Dorian GrayKip Williams' solo adaptation of the Oscar Wilde thriller. Hear from Snook on the red carpet. 

Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck are the latest Sally Bowles and Emcee of Broadway's Cabaret. Listen to the show's new stars talk about jumping into the deep end of the Kit Kat Club.

Hit another red carpet for the star-studded opening of Glengarry Glen Ross, starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr and more.

Meet the stars of Real Women Have Curvesa new Broadway musical opening April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Get a sneak peek at Dead Outlawa "wild" and "weird" musical about outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy, beginning performances April 12 at the Longacre Theatre. 

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 2 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $65.10

Cabaret

from $71.61

Dead Outlaw

from $53.16

Good Night, and Good Luck

from $220.61

Glengarry Glen Ross

from $206.74

Real Women Have Curves

from $53.16

The Picture of Dorian Gray

from $126.72
View All (7)

Star Files

Bill Burr

Kieran Culkin

Eva Noblezada

Bob Odenkirk

Orville Peck

Sarah Snook

Joy Woods
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Stars of Glengarry Glen Ross Pose for Exclusive Portraits on Stage at the Palace Theatre
  2. Presenting Pudgy, BOOP's Paws-itively Perfect Puppy Puppet
  3. See Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and All the Stars of Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross on Opening Night
Back to Top