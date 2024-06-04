Josh Groban to Host the 2024 Jimmy Awards

Two-time Tony nominee Josh Groban will host the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards, to be held on June 24 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. A showcase of the country's top high school musical theater talent, this year's Jimmys will feature participants from 51 regional programs.

“I am excited to be the host for the 15th annual Jimmy Awards!" said Groban in a statement. "The dedication and immense talent of these nominees are truly inspiring. Arts education holds a dear place in my heart, and its profound impact is clearly showcased through these young talents each year at the Jimmy Awards."

Groban, a five-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, has originated roles on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd, both of which earned him Tony nominations for Lead Actor in a Musical. He also earned two Emmy nominations for his performance as host of the 72nd Tony Awards in 2018.

The 2024 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30PM ET on June 24 via the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube channels. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through June 27.

Watch Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting some of the regional programs that send their young talent to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.