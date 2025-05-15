 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Death Becomes Her, Romeo + Juliet, Sunset Boulevard and More Win at the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 15, 2025
Megan Hilty, Kit Connor, Nicole Scherzinger
(Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway.com has announced the winners of the 25th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans. 

The campy horror-comedy Death Becomes Her is the most awarded show with six wins, including Favorite New Musical, Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical for star Megan Hilty and Favorite Onstage Pair for Hilty and Jennifer SimardKit Connor, who made his Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, was the most awarded performer overall, with three wins, including in the Leading Actor in a Play catregory; his costar Rachel Zegler won Leading Actress in a Play, while the play itself, directed by Sam Gold, was named Favorite Play Revival, picking up five awards. Meanwhile, Cole Escola's anti-historical farce Oh, Mary! was Broadway.com readers' Favorite New Play, and director Jamie Lloyd's radically reimagined Sunset Boulevard was named Favorite Musical Revival.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebration will take place on May 29. Check out the full list of winners below.

Favorite New Musical
Death Becomes Her

Favorite New Play
Oh, Mary!

Favorite Musical Revival
Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Play Revival
Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Long-Running Show
Wicked

Favorite Tour
Wicked

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Michelle Williams, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Zoey Deutch, Our Town

Favorite Diva Performance
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Funny Performance
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

Favorite Onstage Pair
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Favorite Replacement (Male)
Adam Lambert, Cabaret

Favorite Replacement (Female)
Eva Noblezada, Cabaret

Favorite New Song
“For the Gaze,” Death Becomes Her

Performance of the Year (Musical)
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Performance of the Year (Play)
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet

Wins By Show
Death Becomes Her - 6
Romeo + Juliet - 5
Sunset Blvd. - 3
Cabaret - 2
Wicked - 2
BOOP! The Musical - 1
Glengarry Glen Ross - 1
Just In Time - 1
Maybe Happy Ending - 1
Oh, Mary! - 1
Our Town - 1

Stars with Multiple Wins
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet - 3
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her - 2
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. - 2

Related Shows

Wicked

from $134.40

Cabaret

from $71.61

Sunset Boulevard

from $68.36

BOOP! The Musical

from $64.02

Oh, Mary!

from $85.44

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Death Becomes Her

from $63.74

Glengarry Glen Ross

from $206.74

Just In Time

from $126.72
View All (9)

Star Files

Kit Connor

Darren Criss

Kieran Culkin

Zoey Deutch

Cole Escola

Jonathan Groff

Megan Hilty

Adam Lambert

Eva Noblezada

Jasmine Amy Rogers

Nicole Scherzinger

Christopher Sieber

Michelle Williams

Rachel Zegler
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jordan Fisher Brings His Whole Heart to Moulin Rouge!—On Stage and Off
  2. McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy and Elizabeth Teeter to Play the Heathers in Heathers the Musical
  3. Tony Winners Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony Shalhoub to Take on Sophocles' Antigone Off-Broadway
Back to Top