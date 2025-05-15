Death Becomes Her, Romeo + Juliet, Sunset Boulevard and More Win at the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Broadway.com has announced the winners of the 25th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans.
The campy horror-comedy Death Becomes Her is the most awarded show with six wins, including Favorite New Musical, Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical for star Megan Hilty and Favorite Onstage Pair for Hilty and Jennifer Simard. Kit Connor, who made his Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, was the most awarded performer overall, with three wins, including in the Leading Actor in a Play catregory; his costar Rachel Zegler won Leading Actress in a Play, while the play itself, directed by Sam Gold, was named Favorite Play Revival, picking up five awards. Meanwhile, Cole Escola's anti-historical farce Oh, Mary! was Broadway.com readers' Favorite New Play, and director Jamie Lloyd's radically reimagined Sunset Boulevard was named Favorite Musical Revival.
The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebration will take place on May 29. Check out the full list of winners below.
Favorite New Musical
Death Becomes Her
Favorite New Play
Oh, Mary!
Favorite Musical Revival
Sunset Boulevard
Favorite Play Revival
Romeo + Juliet
Favorite Long-Running Show
Wicked
Favorite Tour
Wicked
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Michelle Williams, Death Becomes Her
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Zoey Deutch, Our Town
Favorite Diva Performance
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Favorite Funny Performance
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
Favorite Onstage Pair
Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Adam Lambert, Cabaret
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Eva Noblezada, Cabaret
Favorite New Song
“For the Gaze,” Death Becomes Her
Performance of the Year (Musical)
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Performance of the Year (Play)
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet
Wins By Show
Death Becomes Her - 6
Romeo + Juliet - 5
Sunset Blvd. - 3
Cabaret - 2
Wicked - 2
BOOP! The Musical - 1
Glengarry Glen Ross - 1
Just In Time - 1
Maybe Happy Ending - 1
Oh, Mary! - 1
Our Town - 1
Stars with Multiple Wins
Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet - 3
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her - 2
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. - 2