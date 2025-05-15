Death Becomes Her, Romeo + Juliet, Sunset Boulevard and More Win at the 2025 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Broadway.com has announced the winners of the 25th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, the only major theatrical awards where the nominating jury and voting committee is made up entirely of regular Broadway fans.

The campy horror-comedy Death Becomes Her is the most awarded show with six wins, including Favorite New Musical, Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical for star Megan Hilty and Favorite Onstage Pair for Hilty and Jennifer Simard. Kit Connor, who made his Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet, was the most awarded performer overall, with three wins, including in the Leading Actor in a Play catregory; his costar Rachel Zegler won Leading Actress in a Play, while the play itself, directed by Sam Gold, was named Favorite Play Revival, picking up five awards. Meanwhile, Cole Escola's anti-historical farce Oh, Mary! was Broadway.com readers' Favorite New Play, and director Jamie Lloyd's radically reimagined Sunset Boulevard was named Favorite Musical Revival.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards celebration will take place on May 29. Check out the full list of winners below.

Favorite New Musical

Death Becomes Her



Favorite New Play

Oh, Mary!



Favorite Musical Revival

Sunset Boulevard

Favorite Play Revival

Romeo + Juliet



Favorite Long-Running Show

Wicked

Favorite Tour

Wicked

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending



Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard



Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet



Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Rachel Zegler, Romeo + Juliet

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Christopher Sieber, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Michelle Williams, Death Becomes Her



Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Kieran Culkin, Glengarry Glen Ross



Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Zoey Deutch, Our Town



Favorite Diva Performance

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard



Favorite Funny Performance

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time



Favorite Onstage Pair

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet



Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical



Favorite Replacement (Male)

Adam Lambert, Cabaret



Favorite Replacement (Female)

Eva Noblezada, Cabaret



Favorite New Song

“For the Gaze,” Death Becomes Her



Performance of the Year (Musical)

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her



Performance of the Year (Play)

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet



Wins By Show

Death Becomes Her - 6

Romeo + Juliet - 5

Sunset Blvd. - 3

Cabaret - 2

Wicked - 2

BOOP! The Musical - 1

Glengarry Glen Ross - 1

Just In Time - 1

Maybe Happy Ending - 1

Oh, Mary! - 1

Our Town - 1

Stars with Multiple Wins

Kit Connor, Romeo + Juliet - 3

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her - 2

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd. - 2