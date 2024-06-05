 Skip to main content
Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater's Edge of the World to Be Presented in Concert for One Night Only

by Darryn King • Jun 5, 2024
Nick Blaemire and Ethan Slater
(Photos: Bruce Glikas; Marcus Middleton)

Edge of the World, a musical with book, music and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and Tony nominee Ethan Slater, will get a one-night-only concert presentation starring Slater himself. The concert event will be held at Classic Stage Company’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on July 16.

Performing alongside Slater will be two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady) and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). All previously performed on the concept album of Edge of the World produced by Broadway Records.

When young Ben (Slater) and his father Henry (Butz) move to a geological research outpost in rural Alaska, the only other person for hundreds of miles is a fellow researcher named Kath (Cooper). Ben uses his imagination to cope with his new surroundings, but as he learns more about the circumstances that brought him into isolation, the line between lie and reality begins to blur. It's a sweeping, handmade fable about the world we’re given, and the one we make for ourselves.

Edge of the World will launch CSC’s Old Friends, New Classics series, offering company-affiliated artists an opportunity to present their latest material.

