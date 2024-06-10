Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins, Ibsen's Ghosts and More Join Lincoln Center Theater's 40th Anniversary Season

Lincoln Center Theater has released the lineup of productions set for its 40th anniversary season, André Bishop's final season as the company's producing artistic director. As previously announced, the world premiere of Ayad Akhtar's McNeal, starring Robert Downey Jr. in his Broadway debut, will open in the fall at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Bartlett Sher directs.

Also coming to the Vivian Beaumont Theater will be Floyd Collins, featuring music and lyrics by Adam Guettel (Days of Wine and Roses, The Light in the Piazza) and book and direction by Tina Landau. Based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925, the show had its world premiere at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia in 1994, followed by an off-Broadway production at Playwrights Horizons in 1996, which received a cast recording. Performances will begin March 27, 2025 ahead of an April 21 opening.

Katori Hall's The Blood Quilt will come to the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in the fall, beginning previews October 30 and opening Novemebr 21. Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four disconnected sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct.

Following at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater will be a new version of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts, written by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien. Previews begin February 13, 2025 with an opening night set for March 10.

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will bring the new play Six Characters to the Claire Tow Theater this summer. Written by Phillip Howze and directed by Dustin Wills, performances will begin July 13 ahead of a July 29 opening. Six Characters will have sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring and sound by Christopher Darbassie.

The company will additionally hold a one-night-only reunion concert of its 2008 Tony-winning revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. The performance will be held on December 9 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, starring original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein, Loretta Ables Sayre, Sean Cullen, Victor Hawks, Li Jun Li, Skip Sudduth, Noah Weisberg and additional cast members to be announced.

LCT's 40th Anniversary Celebration will be held on May 19, featuring a salute to departing Producing Artistic Director André Bishop.

Additional casting and creative team information will be announced at a later date.