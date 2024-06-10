Skylar Astin to Host 'Broadway Fanfare' Tony Awards Simulcast Event in Damrosch Park

Broadway veteran Skylar Astin will host the American Express “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event on June 16 in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The event will kick off at 6:30 PM EST with a pre-show set beginning at 7:30 PM. The simulcast will begin at 8 PM.

“As someone who has a special place in their heart for theater and the arts—with my roots as a Broadway performer—the opportunity to host the American Express simulcast is truly meaningful,” said Astin in a statement. “Theater has always been about community, and this event will bring people closer to the incredible talent and magic of Broadway for an unforgettable experience.”

A takeover of Damrosch Park, the simulcast will be open to the public (subject to capacity limitations) and feature special performances from Broadway shows, appearances from noteworthy Broadway talent and a livestream of the awards show. There will be interactive experiences, games and activities for attendees as well.

Astin made his Broadway debut as Georg in the original 2006 production of Spring Awakening, reuniting with the cast for a special performance at the 75th Annual Tony Awards. He is best known for his role as Jesse Swanson in the musical films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and starred as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2022.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.