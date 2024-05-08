Free Tony Awards Simulcast Event to Be Hosted in Damrosch Park

A Tony Awards simulcast event, “Broadway Fanfare,” will be held in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. American Express hosts the event as the Official Payments Partner of 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Open to the general public, the free simulcast event will begin at 7:30pm ET on June 16 with a pre-show featuring performances and appearances by Broadway talent. Exclusive perks will be offered to American Express Card Members.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

