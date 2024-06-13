 Skip to main content
The Heart of Rock and Roll Cast Album Is Almost Here

News
by Darryn King • Jun 13, 2024
Corey Cott in "The Heart of Rock and Roll"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The original Broadway cast recording of The Heart of Rock and Roll, the Huey Lewis and the News-scored musical romcom, will be released on June 14. Featuring musical-theaterized versions of such irrepressible '80s hits as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” "Workin’ For A Livin’," "Stuck With You," and “If This Is It," the album will be available on all streaming services.

The album features vocal performances from the show's stars Corey CottMcKenzie KurtzJosh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett

Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations for The Heart of Rock and Roll are by Brian Usifer with music direction by Will Van Dyke. The Heart of Rock and Roll Band includes Ravi Best, Nate Brown, Matt Deitchman, Gina Benalcazar, Vivi Rama, Jeff Roberts John Scarpulla and Will Van Dyke. Michael Aarons is music coordinator with Anja Wood as associate music coordinator. The album is produced by Huey Lewis, Usifer and Van Dyke with Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell and Kayla Greenspan serving as executive producers and mixing and engineering by Derik Lee. The album is mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

The show itself began Broadway performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on March 29, with an official opening on April 22. The book is by Jonathan A. Abrams from a story by Abrams and Tyler Mitchell, with Gordon Greenberg directing.

