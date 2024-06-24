Drag: The Musical, Starring Drag Star Alaska Thunderf*ck, Joey McIntyre and More, Sets Off-Broadway Run

Drag: The Musical is set to make its premiere off-Broadway. The show, starring singer, drag queen and RuPauls Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck, will begin performances at New World Stages on September 30 with an official opening set for October 21.

The book, music and lyrics are by Thunderf*ck, multi-platinum producer/songwriter Tomas Costanza and songwriter Ashley Gordon. It is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff. The cast also features Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and, through November 24, New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre. Additional cast members will be announced shortly.

In a statement, Thunderf*ck said: "When I first moved to Los Angeles, I dreamt of being an actor. Then I realized being an actor is hard, so I became a drag queen. Now, after almost 20 years of drag, I've written myself into a musical. I think New York audiences are going to love this sweet and simple tale of drag queens being c*nty to one another. What I’m trying to say is: Dreams really do come true."

In Drag: The Musical, two drag houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip synching allowed.

The design team for Drag: The Musical includes Jason Sherwood (scenic design) Marco Marco (costume design), Adam Honore (lighting design), Drew Levy (sound design) and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).