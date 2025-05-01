 Skip to main content
2025 Tony Award Nominations Announced! Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending Lead Noms

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 1, 2025
Natalie Venetia Belcon in "Buena Vista Social Club"' Megan Hilty in "Death Becomes Her"; Darren Criss in "Maybe Happy Ending" (Photos: Matthew Murphy; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman; Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The 2025 Tony Award nominations, announced by Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce on May 1, reflect a Broadway season that celebrated ambition in all its forms. Out front with 10 nominations are Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending—a trio that represents Cuban music, camp comedy and a gently sci-fi love story.

On the play side, The Hills of California, Purpose and Oh, Mary! earned recognition for new work, while performances by celebrities like George Clooney, Sadie Sink and Sarah Snook drew attention to a season that mixed unconventional debuts with striking revivals of Sunset Boulevard, Floyd Collins and Gypsy.

As previously announced, this year's ceremony will honor Harvey Fierstein with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and Celia Keenan-Bolger with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will also be presented to Great Performances, Michael Price, New 42 and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Additionally, Special Tony Awards will be presented to the musicians of the Buena Vista Social Club band and the artists behind the illusions and technical effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will take place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall and will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Read below for the full list of nominees. And for everything you need to know about the 78th Annual Tony Awards, visit our Tony Awards FAQ! 

Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Play
English by Sanaz Toossi
The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth
John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower
Oh, Mary! by Cole Escola
Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Boulevard

Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector
Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare
Thornton Wilder's Our Town
Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang

Best Book of a Musical
Buena Vista Social ClubMarco Ramirez
Dead OutlawItamar Moses
Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette
Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Boulevard
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, Smash
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson; Lyrics:  Will Aronson and Hue Park
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Marsha Ginsberg, English
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play
Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Rob Howell, The Hills of California
Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
 
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
 
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Boulevard
Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
Nick Powell, The Hills of California
Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
 
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
Adam Fisher, Sunset Boulevard
Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play
Knud Adams, English
Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical
Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard
 
Best Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, Smash
Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations
Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Boulevard

Tony Nominations by Production
Buena Vista Social Club - 10
Death Becomes Her - 10
Maybe Happy Ending - 10
Dead Outlaw - 7
John Proctor is the Villain - 7
Sunset Boulevard - 7
The Hills of California - 7
Floyd Collins - 6
Just in Time - 6
Purpose - 6
The Picture of Dorian Gray - 6
English - 5
Good Night, and Good Luck - 5
Gypsy - 5
Oh, Mary! - 5
Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 5
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - 4
BOOP! The Musical - 3
Yellow Face - 3
Eureka Day - 2
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical - 2
Smash - 2
A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical - 1
Glengarry Glen Ross - 1
Pirates! The Penzance Musical - 1
Romeo + Juliet - 1
Swept Away - 1
The Roommate - 1
Thornton Wilder's Our Town - 1

