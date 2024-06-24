Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Andew Barth Feldman and More to Present at the Jimmy Awards

The 15th annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Josh Groban, will be held June 24, at the Minskoff Theatre. Featuring 102 talented high school musical theater students from across the country, the showcase will culminate in the crowning of Jimmy Award winners for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

This year's coaches, who have spent the week mentoring the student performers, include English Bernhardt, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, MaryAnn Hu, Leonard Joseph, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Adam J. Levy, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Steven Telsey and EJ Zimmerman. The panel of judges selecting the finalists and winners includes Montego Glover, Kenny Leon, Joe Machota, Marc Platt, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey and Lia Vollack. Special guest judges include James Monroe Iglehart, Alan Menken and Thomas Schumacher. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Gabriel Barre, Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson and Dale Mott.

Throughout the evening, two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, Tony nominee and 2021 Jimmy Awards finalist Justin Cooley (Clark's former Kimberly Akimbo co-star), 2018 Jimmy Award winner Andrew Barth Feldman and MJ cast member Ayana Jackson will be special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers and tributes.

The 2024 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30 PM ET on June 24 via the Jimmy Awards Facebook and YouTube channels. The ceremony will remain available online for three days afterwards, through Thursday evening, June 27.

Learn about the regional programs that send their best to the Jimmy Awards each year with Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series.