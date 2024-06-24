Broadway's MJ the Musical Has Two New Junior Kings of Pop

Broadway newcomers Austin Rankin and Eric Williams will join the cast of MJ, alternating the role of Little Michael. Originally from Las Vegas, Austin made his Broadway debut in the show on June 18. Georgia native Eric will begin performances on July 16. They replace current cast members Max Chambers, who departed the production on June 16, and Jackson Hayes, who will depart the production on July 14.

Rankin and Williams join a cast that includes Elijah Rhea Johnson and Tavon Olds-Sample as (grown-up) Michael Jackson, Apollo Levine as Rob/Joseph Jackson, Bailey McCall as Rachel, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy/Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson, Ayana Jackson as Katherine Jackson, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson and Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. The show features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.