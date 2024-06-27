Devonté Hynes aka Blood Orange to Compose Original Music for Broadway Production of Job

Devonté Hynes, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer known as Blood Orange, has joined the creative team of the psychological thriller Job on Broadway. Hynes will compose original music for the play, which will begin performances on July 15 at the Hayes Theater, with an official opening set for July 30.

Born in East London, Hynes’ music spans art rock, experimental jazz, soul, funk, post-punk and classical. He has scored for television and film and collaborated with Solange, Florence and the Machine, FKA Twigs and Mariah Carey, among many others.

In Job, Jane (Sydney Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist—Loyd (Peter Friedman)—determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. Job zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

Written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, Job premiered off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 and subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award. The creative team features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin and sound design by Cody Spencer. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg.