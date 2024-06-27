Studio 54 The Musical in Development for Broadway

Producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron have announced plans to develop Studio 54 The Musical for Broadway. The production will have a book by Chad Hodge (Holiday Inn) and music by legendary disco artists. Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will direct.

The musical traces the astonishing ascent and sudden downfall of the most legendary club in nightlife history. In staggeringly short order, two scrappy impresarios turned an abandoned West Side theater into the hottest club in the history of New York—utterly transforming music, nightlife and celebrity culture in the process. It also transformed the lives of everyone who made it past the door, whether for one extraordinary night or every night. Until it all abruptly came to an end.

Together, Meron and Greenblatt produced all of NBC's live musicals: The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live!, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! and Annie Live! The pair are also currently producing the Broadway-bound musical Smash alongside Steven Spielberg. Meron's other Broadway producing credits include Some Like It Hot, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Promises, Promises, while Greenblatt is a four-time Tony winner in a career that began with the Broadway adaptation of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

Joanne Horowitz serves as a consulting producer on Studio 54 The Musical.