Tech-World Thriller JOB, Starring Sydney Lemmon and Peter Friedman, Upgrades to Broadway Today

JOB, a psychological thriller starring Peter Friedman (Succession) and Sydney Lemmon (also Succession), begins performances at Broadway's Hayes Theater on July 15, with an official opening set for July 30.

The play, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, transferred to Broadway after two sold-out runs off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse and the Connelly Theater. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist—Loyd (Friedman)— determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

Devonté Hynes, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer known as Blood Orange, composed original music for the play. JOB additionally features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin and sound design by Cody Spencer. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg.