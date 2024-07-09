Chilina Kennedy to Play Myrtle Wilson in Broadway's The Great Gatsby While Sara Chase Takes Medical Leave

Chilina Kennedy will take over the role of Myrtle Wilson in Broadway's The Great Gatsby beginning July 15. She will cover the role while original cast member Sara Chase takes a medical leave of absence through the summer. As previously reported, Chase was diagnosed with tubal cancer just before the production's Broadway opening this past spring.

Kennedy played the role of Carole King in Beautiful on Broadway for over 1,200 performances. She also originated the roles of Annie O'Brien in Paradise Square and Dina in the First Broadway National Tour of The Band’s Visit. Kennedy made her Broadway debut in 2012 playing Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, and has additionally performed off-Broadway in the world premiere of This Ain’t No Disco and in A Sign of the Times, which ran at New World Stages earlier this year.

The Great Gatsby, adapted from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, opened on April 25 at the Broadway Theatre after beginning preview performances on March 29. The cast stars Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, along with Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim and Paul Whitty as George Wilson. The show features music and lyrics by Tony nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.