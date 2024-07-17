Emmy Winner Edie Falco Joins Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition Off-Broadway

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Edie Falco is joining the rotating cast of Pre-Existing Condition, the new play written by Marin Ireland, as the show extends its off-Broadway run at the Connelly Theater. The production began performances June 7 with Tatiana Maslany in the central role and will now play through August 17.

Falco will play the part of "A," currently played by Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell. Tavi Gevinson takes over the role July 24–August 3, with Falco stepping in August 6–17. Julia Chan and Maria Dizzia, who also directs, have played the role previously.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of something that moved me so much as a spectator," said Falco in a statement. "It involves an intimacy and vulnerability that I’ve sorely missed in the theater. I can’t wait to work with these people who I deeply respect so that hopefully more people can see and feel what I did when I saw the play.”

Falco is perhaps best known for starring in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. Her Broadway credits include revivals of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, 'Night Mother and The House of Blue Leaves, earning a Tony nomination for the latter. Off-Broadway, she co-starred with Ireland in Manhattan Theatre Club's Morning Sun.

The cast of Pre-Existing Condition also includes Sarah Steele, Dael Orlandersmith and Greg Keller, with Raquel Chavez and Gregory Connors as understudies. The creative team includes Louisa Thompson (set designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Isabella Byrd (lighting designer) and Palmer Hefferan (sound designer). Anne Kauffman serves as creative consultant.

Set in the aftermath of a life-altering event, Pre-Existing Condition explores the challenges, shared community and everyday indignities of learning to move forward.