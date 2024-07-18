Marcus Choi Joins Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending; New Dates Announced

Maybe Happy Ending, the new romantic musical comedy about robots starring Darren Criss, Helen J. Shen and Dez Duron, has completed casting and announced new dates. Marcus Choi (Miss Saigon, Wicked, Flower Drum Song) has joined the cast of the show, which will now begin previews on October 16 with an official opening set for November 12; the change was attributed to supply chain-related delays behind the show's essential scenic design elements.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta during the 2019–20 season. Michael Arden, who directed the Alliance Theatre production, directs on Broadway.

The creative team includes Dane Laffrey (set and additional video design), Clint Ramos (costume design), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), George Reeve (video design), Deborah Abramson (music supervision) and John Yun (music direction).