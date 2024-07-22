The Last Five Years, Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, to Open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre in April 2025

Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, has found a theater for its spring 2025 Broadway premiere. Directed by Whitney White, the production will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on March 18, 2025 ahead of an official April 6 opening. As previously announced, the show will have a limited 14-week engagement. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 26.

The Last Five Years follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie (Jonas) and aspiring actress Cathy (Warren), as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, while Cathy's is told in reverse chronological order, beginning at the end of the couple's marriage. Their timelines only intersect once throughout the show.

The musical premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001 and was produced off-Broadway in 2002, starring Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, who later recorded a cast album. The production won the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. Second Stage Theater revived the musical off-Broadway in 2013 with Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe, and an off-West End production followed in 2016 starring Jonathan Bailey and Samantha Barks. A film adaptation, starring Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick, was released in 2015.

Additional creative team members for The Last Five Years will be announced at a later date.