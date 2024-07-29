The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Receives Two New York Emmy Award Nominations

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the weekly nationally syndicated, Broadway-focused TV program, co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company the John Gore Organization, received two 2024 New York Emmy Award nominations. The nominations were announced on July 26 at the LIVE with Kelly and Mark studio at WABC-TV and the 67th Annual Emmy Awards will be presented on October 26 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Tamsen Fadal received a nomination in the category of Program Host/Moderator while Zack Smith received a nomination in the category of Director - Long Form Content for his direction of "The First-Timers' Club." The episode featured first-time Tony nominees from the 2022-23 Broadway season including Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Micaela Diamond (Parade), David Zayas (Cost of Living) and Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo').

Directed and written by Smith, The Broadway Show features Fadal as host, Paul Wontorek as chief correspondent and Charlie Cooper, Perry Sook and Beth Stevens as correspondents. Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan serve as senior producers on the series.

Watch the nominated episode below!