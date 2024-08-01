Tour the Careers of Joan Marcus and Carol Rosegg, the Photographers Who Make Broadway Stand Still

Through September 28, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts is featuring the exhibit, Photo Call: The Theater Photos of Joan Marcus and Carol Rosegg. As two of the theater community's most prolific production photographers, the exhibit traces the past four decades of Marcus and Rosegg's careers, featuring images that have been seared into Broadway history.

"Narrowing down was really, really hard," Marcus told The Broadway Show, standing among some of her most iconic photograpahs. "They all have real special meaning to us for very different reasons. They all have memories and stories." Thinking about prospective visitors to the exhibit, Rosegg commented, "I hope they realize that this is a niche art and I hope that they take away how very lucky and proud both Joan and I are about our work and being part of the theater community."

Hear more from Marcus and Rosegg in the video below.