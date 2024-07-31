Drew Gehling is & Juliet's Next Shakespeare; Betsy Wolfe and More to Depart

Drew Gehling (Jersey Boys, Almost Famous, Waitress) will assume the role of Shakespeare in Broadway’s & Juliet beginning August 16. He takes over for Austin Scott, who joined the company in August 2023.

Additionally, original principal cast members Betsy Wolfe, Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan and Philippe Arroyo will depart & Juliet this fall after more than two years with the show. Wolfe, who was Tony-nominated for her performance as Anne Hathaway, will play her final show on October 20, while the others will play their final performances on October 27. New principal casting for the roles of Anne Hathaway, Romeo, May and Francois will be announced.

The current cast also features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique, and original cast member Paulo Szot as Lance. Rounding out the company are Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.