Adam Driver to Lead Off-Broadway Revival of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling

Oscar, Emmy and Tony nominee Adam Driver will lead an off-Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan's Hold on to Me Darling this fall. Directed by Neil Pepe, the show will have a 13-week engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, beginning performances September 24. The official opening will be October 16.

Hold on to Me Darling had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2016 in a production starring Timothy Olyphant. Lonergan, an Oscar winner, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony nominee, is known for his plays This Is Our Youth, Lobby Hero and The Waverly Gallery, as well as his films You Can Count on Me, Gangs of New York and Manchester by the Sea.

Driver was last seen on Broadway in a 2019 revival of Lanford Wilson's Burn This opposite Keri Russell, for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Play. He is also well known for his role on the HBO comedy series Girls, which earned him three Emmy nominations, as well as his Oscar-nominated film roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. He plays Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

On learning of his mother’s death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple as the consequences of Strings’ success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlarb (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design) and David Van Tiegham (sound design).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.