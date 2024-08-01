Atlantic Theater Company's 2024-25 Season to Feature Five World Premieres

Atlantic Theater Company will present five world-premiere plays throughout its 2024-25 season. Productions include NSangou Njikam’s A Freeky Introduction, directed by Dennis A. Allen II; Eliya Smith’s Grief Camp, directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters; Mona Pirnot’s I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, directed by Ken Rus Schmoll; Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love!, directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe; and Abby Rosebrock’s Lowcountry, directed by Tony Award nominee Jo Bonney.

Njikam writes and stars in A Freeky Introduction, featuring DJ Monday Blue. "Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry and magic," reads the show description. "Plus I got a DJ with me." Performances run at the Linda Gross Theater from October 16 through November 17.

Grief Camp, described as a study of loss and adolescence, will run from January to February 2025, with dates to be announced. I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan will also run from January to February 2025 at Atlantic Stage 2, starring Greenspan himself as "four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try)."

Let’s Love!, a trio of one-acts, will be at the Linda Gross Theater from March to April 2025, followed by Lowcountry—a dark romcom about looking for love in the digital age—set to run from May to June 2025.

