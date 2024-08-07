Liza Minnelli Is Releasing a Memoir to Set the Record Straight

Liza Minnelli, the stage and screen star and daughter of film director Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland, will release her memoir. According to a report in People, the book will be released in spring 2026 through Grand Central Publishing. The book will be written in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize winner Heidi Evans and journalist Josh Getlin.

"Since I was old enough to put pencil to paper, people asked me to write books about my career," the 78-year-old said in a statement. "’Absolutely not! Tell it when I’m gone!’ was my philosophy.” However, “a film with twisted half-truths” and “a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right ... All made by people who didn’t know my family, and don’t really know me” left Minnelli with the urge to set the record straight. “Finally, I was mad as hell! Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own d--- story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

Tony winner and Minnelli’s longtime friend Michael Feinstein is also a collaborator on the memoir, the audio edition of which will include Minnelli’s own “autobiographical recordings.”

In her statement to People, Minnelli hinted that the book would explore the show-business origins of the Minnelli family. “This tome has a unique place in history. Most of you don’t know how far back we go. The Minnellis have been in show business for literally hundreds of years!" Indeed, Liza Minnelli’s grandfather, Vincent Charles Minnelli, was a musician and conductor, while her great grandmother Mina Le Beau was a stage actress.

The statement as quoted by People continues, "Thank you all for loving me so much ... being concerned about me … I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking a--, still loving life and still creating. So, until this book arrives, know that I'm laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this.”

Initially an aspiring ice-skater, Minnelli made her professional stage debut in the 1963 off-Broadway revival of Best Foot Forward and her Broadway debut in Kander and Ebb’s Flora the Red Menace in 1965, winning the Tony Award for the performance. A non-competitive EGOT winner, other highlights of her career include an Academy Award-winning performance as Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse’s movie adaptation of Cabaret and performing in Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York. Her most recent Broadway performance was in Liza’s at the Palace in 2008.