Once Upon a Mattress, which opened August 12 at the Hudson Theatre, prioritized comfort at the celebration of its return to the stage. Broadway fête meets classic slumber party in this collection of portraits, featuring the show's stars, creators and opening-night guests.

Look below to see how Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Ana Gasteyer and the rest of the Broadway kingdom tackle an intimidating mattress tower.

Ana Gasteyer (Queen Aggravain) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) show the love between a mother and son (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Emmy-winning TV writer Amy Sherman-Palladino makes her Broadway debut adapting the book for "Once Upon a Mattress" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Nikki Renée Daniels reprises her Encores! performance as Lady Larkin"

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Daniel Breaker keeps his balance as the Jester

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)