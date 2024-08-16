Broadway's The Notebook Will Romance North America in Fall 2025

The Notebook will launch a North American Tour in fall 2025. Performances will begin in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Charting one couple's lifetime of love, The Notebook is based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the film starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams and Gena Rowlands. It features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us). The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The creative team on Broadway includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. The music director is Geoffrey Ko.

The Notebook opened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre in March 2024 following its world-premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. It received three 2024 Tony Award nominations including Best Book of a Musical (Brunstetter), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Maryann Plunkett) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Dorian Harewood).