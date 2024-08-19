Deaf West Theatre to Present American Idiot; CODA, Sense and Sensibility and More Also in Development

Deaf West Theatre will kick off its 2024-25 season with a production of Green Day's American Idiot in collaboration with Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Directed by CTG’s Artistic Director Snehal Desai, the production begins previews October 2, opening October 9 and running through November 10 at the Mark Taper Forum. The show will feature choreography by Jennifer Weber and American Sign Language (ASL) choreography by Colin Analco and Amelia Hensley.

Deaf West, which both adapts existing works and develops original works through the lens of Deaf culture, has a slate of other pieces in development as well, including a musical adaptation of CODA, the 2022 Academy Award-winning Best Picture; Wonderstruck, a stage adaptation of the novel by Brian Selznick; Elephant Shoes, a contemporary musical version of Cyrano de Bergerac set in the world of big tech, starring Daniel N. Durant (CODA) and directed by Jeff Calhoun; and Sense and Sensibility, adapted from the Jane Austen novel by Kate Hamill and directed by Sarna Lapine.

"As Deaf West continues to expand its repertoire of world-class theatrical productions, it's incredibly exciting to witness the passionate progress of so many projects," said Deaf West Artistic Director DJ Kurs in a statement. "Our mission is to build a bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds, fostering accessibility for deaf audiences and creating opportunities for deaf artists. In this pivotal moment for inclusion and new voices in the industry, we are proud to be at the forefront, leading the charge for greater representation."