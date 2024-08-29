The Roommate, Starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, Begins Its Broadway Engagement

The Roommate, a new play by Jen Silverman, begins its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre on August 29 ahead of a September 12 opening. Mia Farrow and three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone costar in the Broadway premiere, directed by Jack O'Brien.

Described as "a one-act play about second acts," The Roommate portrays a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality and the promise of reinvention.

"The play had been done several places, but not seriously," said O'Brien in an interview with Broadway.com. "When it came to me, I thought it was fantastic. Who’s writing parts for women that age? No one. Here’s a woman author writing about middle-aged women. I thought, 'I’ve gotta have a hand in this.'"

LuPone last performed on Broadway in Marianne Elliott's 2022 Tony-winning revival of Company. She won a Featured Actress Tony Award for her performance as Joanne—her third win after receiving awards for her lead performances in Gypsy (2008) and Evita (1980). Farrow’s most recent Broadway credit was a 2015 revival of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters. Prior to that, she had performed on Broadway in a 1979 production of Bernard Slade's Romantic Comedy. Farrow is best known for her film roles in Rosemary's Baby, Broadway Danny Rose and The Purple Rose of Cairo, among many others.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

The Roommate runs on Broadway through December 15.